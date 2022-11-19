5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Miranda from Hildy Homes! - A plan that isn't quite what it seems... Miranda has over 3,300 finished sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, quartz counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a 4 CAR INSULATED GARAGE, she is a total 10! Miranda has an open floorplan while still feeling cozy. Miranda has 1,487 sq ft. finished in the basement which includes a large family room, wet bar, 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. She also comes with a 1 year builder's warranty and many custom features. She has her act together!