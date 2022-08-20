5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $600,000

Lucy Perez, M: 402-906-3549, lucy.perez@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Stunning home built in 2022 and only lived in for 6 months. Enjoy entertaining guests in an open floor plan, 9ft ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, batwing style island, subway tile backsplash, large hidden pantry, dining area and a spacious living area with a beautiful stone and shiplap fireplace and incredible oversized windows with tremendous natural light. This level also has the potential for a stay at home office with natural sunlight. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with walk in closets, full bath with double vanity, and the oversized primary suite with adjacent living area space to retreat to after a full day. The primary bathroom includes an oversized shower, soaking tub, and double vanity with a large walk in closet. The backyard includes a newly planted tree and simple but tasteful front landscape with sprinkler system as well as drip lines to each of the plants. Full Ho