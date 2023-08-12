Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. Upgrades include engineered hardwood in the primary bedroom and a farm sink. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets. This Tyler sits on a walkout lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE, has 1,917 sq. finished on the main. He has 1,739 sq. ft finished in the basement with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A. MOVE IN READY!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $600,000
