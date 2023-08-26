Clinton Boyd, M: 402-290-5043, clinton@showcasehomesomaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Showcase Homes popular split bedroom plan that was designed with you in mind! Situated on an amazing west facing, walkout lot. Generous upgrades & modern finishes throughout. Beautiful great room w/ linear fireplace, shiplap wall, & built-in cabinets that make a big statement. Gorgeous kitchen w/ Custom cabinets and shelving, double wall ovens & 36" gas cooktop, soft close drawers & doors, wood cabinet hood, large island w/ quartz countertops, & huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar. Private primary suite tucked away from the main part of the home & other beds. Primary bedroom closet connects to laundry room. Awesome finished basement w/ large rec area w/ 2nd fireplace, wet bar 2/ tabletop island, 2 beds w/ walk-in closets, 3/4 bath, & large storage room. The lot and house are a real showstopper, so don't pass this one up! Will be complete 9/29/23. Photos of a same floorplan but different home. Lis