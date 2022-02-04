5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $606,684

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - The newest creation from Advantage Development custom homes is The Zachary a gorgeous 5 BEDROOM walkout ranch with 3 car garage, located on an awesome walk-out lot in one of Elkhorn South most popular neighborhoods, Westbury Farm. New construction, estimated completion Sept 2022, plenty of time to customize finishes! Includes granite/quartz, custom cabinetry, white oak hardwood floors, 10’ Ceilings on main & 8’ doors –all the extras you are looking for! *Pictures of similar model homes* This home features exceptional craftsmanship & materials from the names you trust: Marvin Integrity, James Hardy, Trane 95% HVAC, Kohler Plumbing Fixtures, 30-year basement waterproof warranty, as well as copper water lines & REScheck Energy Efficient Certification. Impeccable quality & design at a great price! THE VIRTUAL RENDERINGS AND/OR PHOTOS DEPICTED HEREIN ARE NOT FINALDESIGNS BUT ARE ILLUSTRATIVE