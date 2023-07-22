Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. Upgrades include engineered hardwood in the primary bedroom and a farm sink. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets. This Tyler sits on a walkout lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE, has 1,917 sq. finished on the main. He has 1,739 sq. ft finished in the basement with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A. MOVE IN READY!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $609,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
Nebraska quarterbacks struggled to throw touchdowns under Scott Frost. It's a trend Jeff Sims will try to reverse in 2023.
The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class Tuesday and former Huskers quarterback Taylor Martinez highlights the group of nin…
At about 11:51 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Fremont Police officers responded to a business in the 500 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a…
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.