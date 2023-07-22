Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. He has all the handsome finishes you will love (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walkout lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE, has 1,917 sq. finished on the main and 1,783 sq. finish in the basement with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A. This sits on a walk out lot.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $609,900
