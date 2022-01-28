 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Bailey from Hildy Homes. With over 3,500 finished square feet, Bailey has a sensible soul and brings all her best features under one roof: Custom maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 1/2 bath off the kitchen, passive radon mitigation system, Pella windows, quartz countertops, wetbar, and 5 bedrooms. Bailey features a private spa like primary bedroom and a second bedroom on the main floor with its own private bathroom. Bailey is located on a walk-out lot with a 3 car garage. She is excited to meet you! (A.M.A).

