 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Meet Bailey from Hildy Homes. With over 3,500 finished square feet, Bailey has a sensible soul and brings all her best features under one roof: Custom maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 1/2 bath off the kitchen, passive radon mitigation system, Pella windows, quartz countertops, wetbar, and 5 bedrooms. Bailey features a private spa like primary bedroom and a second bedroom on the main floor with its own bathroom. Bailey is located on a walk-out lot with a 3 car garage. She is excited to meet you! Estimated completion date: December 28th, 2021 ***ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES - FINISHES AND LAYOUT MAY VARY*** Act quickly and you may be able to pick your finishes to make this your HOME! (A.M.A).

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces assault charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces assault charge

  • Updated

At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News