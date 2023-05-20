Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walkout lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE, has 1, 917 sq. finished on the main and 1,783 sq. finish in the basement with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont residents could soon be gobbling burritos and tacos from a new restaurant known across America for its tasty treats: Chipotle.
Pat Brannen admittedly is not a big man.
Former Fremont PD officer Tatum Dobson has filed papers with the state of Nebraska seeking to voluntarily surrender her law enforcement licens…
OMAHA—The waiting might have been the hardest part for the Fremont girl’s 4x400m team.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:16 a.m. Saturday, May 13, to the 700 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassin…