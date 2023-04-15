Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walkout lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE, has 1, 917 sq. finished on the main and two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $624,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 42-year old suspect accused of engaging in a more than four-hour standoff with law enforcement officials on Saturday, April 8, has been ar…
- Updated at 5:08 p.m., April 9
The issue of what city or community the head administrators or principals of campuses in the Fremont Public Schools district reside in caused …
Everyone plugged into the NCAA Division I women’s basketball national tournament got to witness Iowa rise to a national runner-up finish behind LSU.
No one was injured in a Tuesday night fire at the corner of Dodge and Garfield streets in Fremont.