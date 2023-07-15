Chrissy Sakkas, M: 402-659-6270, chrissy.sakkas@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Prepare to be impressed with this Elkhorn 2 Story Walkout Backing to Trees! Enjoy all the privacy situated on a quiet street with a covered deck with no rear neighbors. Perfect for family, entertaining or both with the wide open bright spaces, gourmet kitchen featuring oversized island, plus bonus room on the main floor. Tons of upgrades and extras: new paint, new carpet, new appliances, 2 water heaters, pre-wired router, extra wifi routers, extra wide circular driveway, extra stone on front of house, upgraded outdoor lighting, outdoor wiring for holiday lighting, new deck stain, even the pool table in the basement stays!