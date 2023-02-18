Lynnette Flott-Puls, M: 402-680-1476, LFPuls@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Zero Entry Walk-out Ranch built in 2018 in the highly desired Elkhorn South High School neighborhood! Easy living 5 bedrooms,4 bath,4 car home great for entertaining! It's all done for you w/beautiful landscaping,deck stairs,patio extension, & custom blinds.Great Room full of natural light,10 ft. ceiling, engineered wood floors, stone fireplace,& floor to ceiling Pella windows. Fantastic Kitchen w/quartz, white cabinets,soft close drawers,large island, huge pantry. Powder Bath off kitchen. Primary Suite w/large vanity & double sinks, alk-in shower, & spacious closet. Lower Level is full of natural light offering a large Family Room w/fireplace, wet bar, 2 spacious bedrooms w/walk-in closets, full bath, large storage room. Fantastic views from covered deck, patio is perfect for play days and firepit nights. Large 4 car garage w/8ft doors, space for all your toys & tools. Agent has equity. Already annexed=no SID