5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $630,000

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Step inside Silverthorn Custom Homes highly sought-after "Vail Plan." Features include 5 BR, 3 BA, and an oversized heated 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The main floor primary bedroom offers an incredible closet with a luxurious bathroom. The finished basement is complete with a wet bar, large rec room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an abundance of storage. With custom finishes and superior build quality throughout come see why Silverthorn Custom Homes is the right choice for you. Step up to Silverthorn Excellence. Home sits on a sought after Westbury Farm walkout treed lot. Welcome Home!

