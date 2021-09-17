Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Step inside Silverthorn Custom Homes highly sought-after "Vail Plan." Features include 5 BR, 3 BA, and an oversized heated 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The main floor primary bedroom offers an incredible closet with a luxurious bathroom. The finished basement is complete with a wet bar, large rec room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an abundance of storage. With custom finishes and superior build quality throughout come see why Silverthorn Custom Homes is the right choice for you. Step up to Silverthorn Excellence. Home sits on a sought after Westbury Farm walkout treed lot. Welcome Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $630,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
Woman faces shoplifting charge
- Updated
Voters have approved a $123 million, no tax levy increase, school bond issue for Fremont Public Schools.
- Updated
Three Rivers Public Health Department on Monday afternoon announced the first confirmed death of West Nile Virus (WNV) within the health district.
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man
- Updated
At approximately 10 a.m., Sept. 14, a theft was reported at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N Somers Ave., Fremont Police said.
- Updated
Woman faces assault charge
- Updated
Police arrest Iowa man