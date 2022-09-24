 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $635,000

Tammy Bennett, M: 402-676-7013, tammy.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tammy.bennett - This spectacular Dave Paik Bennett plan offers exquisite finishes with an open living plan. The kitchen offers custom cabinets, extra-large island, granite countertops and an enormous pantry! The primary suite that is split from the other 2 extra-large bedrooms has double sink, large walk in shower & huge walk in closet. The large laundry room and drop zone area are located just off the garage! The finished LL is complete with 2 additional bedrooms, wet bar, huge rec room, bonus room that would be perfect for home gym or office & 3/4 bath. This home is situated on a walk out lot with covered patio and zero entry from garage to house! Just a short walk to the neighborhood park with amazing play ground & tennis courts. This home will be complete 8/31/2022.

