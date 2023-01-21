5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $639,900

Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He sits on a WALKOUT LOT and has all the handsome finishes you've come to love (quartz, shiplap, ceramic tile, custom built cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). Tyler has a 4 CAR GARAGE with 1,918 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,713 sq. ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. (A.M.A).