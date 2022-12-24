Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes. He sits on a WALKOUT LOT and has all the handsome finishes you've come to love (quartz, shiplap, ceramic tile, custom built cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). Tyler has a 4 CAR GARAGE with 1,918 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,713 sq. ft finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. (A.M.A). All interior photos are simulated.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nebraska volleyball program once again led NCAA Division I in attendance for the recently completed season.
The Huskers' offense is returning to the use of a dual-threat quarterback after Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims announced he is transferring to Nebraska, writes Sam McKewon.
Man arrested after accident
Local shoppers seeking large appliances, tools, home and garden supplies and even lawnmowers will have one less place to shop — for now — afte…
Bergan's Kade McIntyre is officially an Oklahoma Sooner.
Next year, 2023, marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plate options …
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB
Nebraska already has six in-state commits in its 2023 recruiting class. Could the Huskers land one more? Lincoln High's Beni Ngoyi is Nebraska's latest target.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Jeremey Woolwine, the owner of AJ's Reptarium, with multiple tax crimes.
Officials with the Fremont Police Department announced in a short press release the Dec. 20 arrest of a suspect accused of sexual assault.
Originally placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence arrest, Mickey Joseph is no longer a part of Nebraska's football program