5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $640,000

Stephen Leick, M: 402-990-4750, stephenleick@kw.com, https://www.LeickHomes.com - OPEN SATURDAY + SUNDAY 12-2PM! Fall in love this Holiday season! This home is wrapped up with a red bow and waiting for you! This stunning Indian Pointe 2-story has everything holiday wishes are made of. This open concept features an immaculate kitchen as its centerpiece, amazing den area, living room with built-in shelving and stone fireplace. White cabinets & eat at island make the kitchen a perfect place to host! One bedroom off the kitchen. Drop zone upon entry from garage. Upstairs boasts a huge large primary suite and 3 more bedrooms all with direct access to private bathrooms! Primary bedroom has cathedral ceiling, large windows, massive attached suite with tub/shower, dual sinks, a studio sized walk-in closet and best of all - A VIEW FOR MILES! Convenient 2nd floor laundry. The unfinished basement is awaiting your personal touch! Enjoy evenings on the deck overlooking your large corner lot! Spect