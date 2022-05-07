5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000

Ben Smail, M: 402-660-1174, hello@benjaminsmail.com, www.benjaminsmail.com - Custom walkout ranch in Elkhorn Public School’s popular Spruce Ridge neighborhood! Why wait to build when this well-maintained home is completely move-in ready? Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and easily walkable to NEW neighborhood park. Massive 4-car garage is almost 1,200 sq ft! Open concept floor plan has maple floors throughout main living areas. Prepare to be impressed by soaring 12 ft ceilings in living room with custom bookcases surrounding gas fireplace. Clean, white kitchen with walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, huge island, gas cooktop, and SS appliances. Primary bedroom retreat has beautiful ensuite with walk-in shower, jetted tub, double sinks, & walk-in closet with three rows of hanging rods. Finished basement has kitchen-sized wet bar perfect for entertaining, two additional bedrooms, large living room, & full bath. This house has space galore! Fully-fenced yard, covered deck, & exte