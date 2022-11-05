Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he has all the handsome finishes you've come to love (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walk-out lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE and has a 1,889 sq. ft finished on the main level. Lower level has 1,686 sq. ft. finished with two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. Tyler has two fireplaces and large windows with abundant light. He will be complete October 31st, 2022. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A. MOVE IN READY!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000
