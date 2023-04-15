You Have Arrived! Upgraded and Better Than New Elkhorn ranch with an inground pool! Enter through the 8' door and prepare to fall in love with this home. Oversized windows with designer allure shades allow natural light to flood in. The great room has 11' ceilings with beautiful detailing. Open U-shaped stair well. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with large walk-in pantry. Three bedrooms on the main level and two down. All bathrooms are tiled. The primary bedroom has convenient attached access to the laundry room with sink. Neutral decor throughout. This home has been impeccably maintained. Large and open lower level with wet bar. Fantastic storage. An amazing backyard awaits for your summer pool parties- Inground sport pool, light-up fountains, hot tub, low maintenance landscaping, and retractable SunSetter Awning. Welcome Home!