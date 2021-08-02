Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Welcome Home! This New Modern Farmhouse walkout Ranch is built by Kelly Construction. This 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car home is one to die for! Fall in love with the vaulted ceilings and wood beams and fireplace in the great room. This home boasts an open kitchen with a huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all! All the appliances are included. You will fall in love with this home's master suite which has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, heated floor and is connected to laundry. Enjoy your summer weekends in the massive walkout basement that is perfect for entertaining (equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room, full bathroom, and lots of windows for natural light) or out on the covered deck with nice views. This home has high end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! SEPT 2021 completion date. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000
