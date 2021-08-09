5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Welcome Home! New Modern Farmhouse Ranch built by Kelly Construction in desirable Spruce Abbey. 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car. Fall in love with the vaulted ceiling & wood beams in the great room w/ fireplace. Open kitchen w HUGE island & pantry. ALL appliances included. Master suite has walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, heated floor & is connected to laundry. 2 beds/1 bath on other side of main floor. Covered deck + OUTDOOR FIREPLACE to relax year round. Massive WALKOUT basement is perfect for entertaining! Equipped with bar, 2 bedrooms + flex room and lots of windows for natural light. High end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! Est completion END July 2021!