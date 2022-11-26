 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Fremont Tribune is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $655,000

Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Tyler from Hildy Homes, he is move in ready and a total 10. He has all the handsome finishes you've come to know from a Hildy Home (quartz, ceramic tile, custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, aluminum clad Pella windows, comfort height toilets and many upgrades). This Tyler sits on a walkout lot with a large 4-CAR GARAGE, has 1, 917 sq. finished on the main and two additional bedrooms, flex room, family room with wet bar w/ island & 3/4 bath. This guy also gives you peace of mind with a 1 year builder's warranty. A.M.A.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News