5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $659,000

Lynnette Flott-Puls, M: 402-680-1476, LFPuls@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Zero Entry Ranch plan situated on a walkout lot in Northridge. Generous upgrades and improvements, with modern finishes throughout. Fantastic designed great room w/ stone fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows that make a big statement. Gorgeous kitchen w/ quartz counters and white cabinets, soft close drawers, large island, and huge walk-in pantry. Convenient Powder Bath off kitchen. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower and vanity. Awesome finished basement w/ large rec area w/ 2nd fireplace, wet bar, mini fridge, 2 spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, full bath, and large storage room. Fantastic views from covered deck and the large patio is perfect for entertaining. Agent has equity. Already annexed =no SID bill! Plus this energy efficient home offers low utilities and heat pump. All the new home advantages without the price tag.. hurry to make this beauty yours!