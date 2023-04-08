Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction is offering "A Day With The Designer" to finish this Farmhouse Cedar Ranch home and make it your own; home could be complete in just 2 months from the time final selections are made! Call to see what is left to choose in this home! This beautiful Vistancia ranch contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. You will love the open floor plan, featuring great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to & tons of windows letting in lots of natural light. Living area flows into kitchen w/ oversized island & walk-in pantry. Enjoy the primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and heated flooring! Mudroom and laundry on main floor. Massive walkout basement, perfect for entertaining with wet bet and huge open floor plan! 3 large bedrooms & full bath complete the lower level. Enjoy the large, flat backyard from your covered deck or step onto t