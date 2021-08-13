5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $660,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction presents this must see 5 bed 4 bath WALKOUT ranch floor plan with all the amenities! The open floor plan on the main floor features 10ft tall ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to the covered deck! The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including a large master suite with double vanity sinks, tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, wet bar, 2 additional bedrooms, 4th bathroom, and exercise room! This home has it all! Photos are of a similar home. This home will be actual walkout basement. SEPT 2021 completion date. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. AMA.