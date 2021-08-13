Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction presents this must see 5 bed 4 bath WALKOUT ranch floor plan with all the amenities! The open floor plan on the main floor features 10ft tall ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to the covered deck! The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including a large master suite with double vanity sinks, tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, wet bar, 2 additional bedrooms, 4th bathroom, and exercise room! This home has it all! Photos are of a similar home. This home will be actual walkout basement. SEPT 2021 completion date. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. AMA.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $660,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
- Updated
At approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 7, Ivan S. Romero, 32, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic …
- Updated
In operating Papa Trucking and Grading together for the last five years, Dean and Dustin Papa said they’ve upheld the family business’ legacy.
- Updated
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
- Updated
At approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Ezequiel J. Zavala, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a …
- Updated
At approximately noon, Aug. 6, Domingo Lopez-Juarez, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license followi…
- Updated
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Aug. 6, Jorge J. Arita-Cruz, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license fol…
A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.