Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Sienna", Hildy Homes newest two-story plan. Sienna sits on a corner lot and has a grand entry way that is sure to make a bold impression. Her main level features an open concept kitchen, great room with fireplace, dining room, living room, office, and powder bath. She offers 5-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms, and a large 3-car garage with over 4,600 sq. ft. of finished living space. Oh, did we forget to mention, Sienna has a finished basement with an open family room, wet-bar, and rec room. Act quickly and you can still make some selections and make this house your home. AMA. Estimated date of completion Oct. 31st, 2021 ALL photos and virtual tour are simulated with similar floor plan and finishes.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $669,900
