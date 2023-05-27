Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Open Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 except major holidays. ** Model home not for sale** Woodland Homes Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primary suite with sitting room. Main floor with hardwood floors, huge island, knotty alder beams, Ship lap in ceiling areas. Walk through pantry. Back office or bdrm 5 tucked away for peace and quiet or play room on the main floor. Oversized garage. Some options shown not inc in price.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $672,150
Related to this story
Most Popular
TV celebrity and chef Guy Fieri visited Fremont on Sunday, May 21, for a surprise dinner at soon-to-be open Semo Pasta+Wine.
A man suffered unknown injuries and was cited for alleged DUI after he hit the Ludvigsen Mortuary sign and flipped his truck on May 21.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, near 16th Street and Park Avenue.
Fremont residents could soon be gobbling burritos and tacos from a new restaurant known across America for its tasty treats: Chipotle.
Pizza and pasta lovers in Fremont and greater Dodge County got a boost this spring, as a local favorite — Alto Kitchen and Bar — reopened in l…