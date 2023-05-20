Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Charlie from Hildy Homes. With 3,767 finished square feet, Charlie has a sensible soul and brings all her best features under one roof: Open floor plan, walk-out basement, Pella windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spa-like master bath with a walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Charlie has custom cabinets, shiplap, a covered deck and a 3 CAR GARAGE you are sure to love. Her basement is finished with a wet bar and fireplace perfect for any entertaining. You will find many more reasons to fall in love if you pay her a visit. A.M.A. *HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $674,900
