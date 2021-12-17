Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Step inside Silverthorn Custom Homes highly sought-after "Vail Plan." Sitting on a large W/O lot backing to green space, this home features 5 BR, 3 BA, and an oversized heated 3 car garage. Fall in love with the open floor plan, luxury finishes and hardwood flooring throughout the main. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, and a spacious walk-in pantry. Primary suite offers an incredible closet with a spa like primary BA.. The finished basement is complete with a wet bar, large rec room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an abundance of storage. With custom finishes and superior build quality throughout come see why Silverthorn Custom Homes is the right choice for you. Step up to Silverthorn Excellence. Welcome Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $674,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Saunders County.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department has announced the names of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning.
A 65-year-old Fremont man was found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglar’s tools in connection with a burglar…
With Jean Schafersman’s flowers and his own lawn care services, Joe Brown said it made perfect sense to team up.
A Fremont man killed by police last May aimed a BB gun at officers but never fired a shot, according to a Nebraska State Patrol investigation.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while u…
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responde…
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a t…
At approximately 1 p.m., Dec. 10, Charles H. Coffield, 27, of Fremont was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants after an officer had con…