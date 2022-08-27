 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $675,000

This nearly new 5 bed 4 bath ranch offers all of the amenities! The open main floor plan features gorgeous kitchen with large island, hidden walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to backyard deck. The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including large primary suite with double vanity sinks, tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with large family room, wet bar, 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and exercise room.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News