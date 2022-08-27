5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $675,000

This nearly new 5 bed 4 bath ranch offers all of the amenities! The open main floor plan features gorgeous kitchen with large island, hidden walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to backyard deck. The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including large primary suite with double vanity sinks, tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with large family room, wet bar, 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, and exercise room.