5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $675,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction presents this must see 5 bed 4 bath WALKOUT ranch floor plan with all the amenities! The Mid Century Modern Design style is sure to set your house apart from the rest. This home is made with simplicity and style. If you prefer clean lines in your essentials you will certainly be drawn to this pared down look. The open floor plan on the main floor features 10ft tall ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to the covered deck! The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including a large Primary suite with double vanity sinks, soaker tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, wet bar, wine cellar, 2 additional bedrooms, 4th bathroom, and exercise room! This home has it all! DEC 2021 completion date. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. AMA.