 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $680,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $680,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction presents this must see 5 bed 4 bath WALKOUT ranch floor plan with all the amenities including THREE fireplaces! The Mid Century Modern Design style is sure to set your house apart from the rest. This home is made with simplicity and style. If you prefer clean lines in your essentials you will certainly be drawn to this pared down look. The open floor plan on the main floor features 10ft tall ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to the covered deck with outdoor electric fireplace ! The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including a large Primary suite with double vanity sinks, soaker tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, fireplace, wet bar, wine cellar, 2 additional bedrooms, 4th bathroom, and exercise room! This home has it all! DEC/JA

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Lincoln man

Police arrest Lincoln man

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…

Woman faces assault charge

Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatc…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News