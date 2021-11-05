Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Kelly Construction presents this must see 5 bed 4 bath WALKOUT ranch floor plan with all the amenities including THREE fireplaces! The Mid Century Modern Design style is sure to set your house apart from the rest. This home is made with simplicity and style. If you prefer clean lines in your essentials you will certainly be drawn to this pared down look. The open floor plan on the main floor features 10ft tall ceilings, a gorgeous kitchen with a large island, walk-in pantry, and dining area with walkout to the covered deck with outdoor electric fireplace ! The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms - including a large Primary suite with double vanity sinks, soaker tub, walk-in closet, and walk-in shower! The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, fireplace, wet bar, wine cellar, 2 additional bedrooms, 4th bathroom, and exercise room! This home has it all! DEC/JA
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $680,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A 33-year-old West Point woman was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women f…
Fremonter faces drug charge
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton will retire from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…
At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatc…
At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…
A 96-yard touchdown run by Koa McIntyre broke open Bergan's first round match-up with Oakland-Craig as the green-and-gold Knights secured its 10th win behind five TDs from its star QB.