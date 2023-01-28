5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $685,000

John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Builder is offering buyer a $5,000 closing credit! New 5-bed walkout Ranch w/ 3,956 square feet on a corner lot in Vistancia! The open great room & kitchen features real wood floors, open floorplan & vaulted ceilings, designer light fixtures, custom painted cabinets, quartz island counter top w/ wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, range & gas cooktop. Over sized walkthrough pantry room off the kitchen. Primary bedroom has huge walk-in closet & en-suite bath w/ dbl sink vanity & sizable shower. Main level laundry convenient from kitchen & primary bed. Three garage spaces w/ immense storage space! Composite covered deck area off main living area has a great view looking east. Basement features the 4th & 5th beds, full bath w/ dbl sinks, rec room w/ LVT flooring, fireplace & bar area w/ island! Upgrades include heritage style shingles, upgraded carpet selections, electric heat pump &