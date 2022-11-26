5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $685,000

John Erickson, M: 402-917-3227, john.erickson@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Now available New 5-bedroom walkout Ranch on a spacious corner lot in Vistancia! The open great room & kitchen features real wood floors, open floorplan & vaulted ceilings, designer light fixtures, custom painted cabinets, quartz island counter top w/ wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, range & gas cooktop. Over sized and creative walkthrough pantry off the kitchen. Primary bedroom has huge walk-in closet and en-suite bath w/ double sink vanity & sizable shower. Main level laundry convenient from kitchen & primary bed. Three garage spaces w/ immense storage space! Composite covered deck area off main living area has a great view looking east. Basement features the 4th & 5th bedrooms, full bath w/ double sinks, rec room w/ LVT flooring, fireplace and bar area with an island! Upgrades include heritage style shingles, upgraded carpet selections, electric heat pump & furnace, lifetime Pe