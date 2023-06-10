Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Woodland Homes Cabernet Traditional With Wrap Around Porch. 5 bedroom, 4 bath, sitting room in master with fireplace. Great room and kitchen have expansive windows. over 3,100 finished square feet not counting potential for 1200 sq feet more in lower level. (price does not include finished basement) model home to view in area.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $686,772
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHILADELPHIA — Former “Survivor” contestant Gervase Peterson is suing Goldin Auctions — the sports memorabilia juggernaut helmed by Ken Goldin…
Fireworks should be limited
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:01 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the 700 block of North Broad Street.
Rex Goodell, the shooter, took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.
Woman faces firearm charge