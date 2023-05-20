Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Timothy! Hildy Homes' newest 2 story floor plan. Timothy is a little bit modern, a little bit classic, and a whole lot to love. He features an open concept main floor, perfect for entertaining. With 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and over 3,700 sq. ft of finished space, as well as, an oversized 4 car garage - he's able to accommodate everyone. And don't worry, he offers all the things you love, like quartz countertops, custom built cabinetry, a hidden walk in pantry, a main floor office, huge Pella windows, a primary suite with a soaking tub, large bedrooms and a finished basement with a wet bar! He is a must see. In fact, Timothy is so new, we don't have any interior photos, yet. So, you will have to stop by and check him out. He doesn't mind. He is conveniently located a few blocks from the park on a FLAT lot! A.M.A. - Move in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $689,900
