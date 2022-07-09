5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $695,000

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this stunning single owner ranch home located in Southpointe Estates! Features include 5 BD, 4 BA and a nearly 1,400 SQFT climate controlled garage. Step inside through the fogged glass double front doors and fall in love with the vaulted ceilings, canned lighting, hard wood flooring and high end fixtures throughout. Spacious floorplan offers a large living room with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry and shelving. Beautiful eat-in kitchen is perfect for any occasion offering an oversized island, double oven, large walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and an elegant tile backsplash. Spacious primary BD offers a spa like BA with double vanities, an oversized walk-in shower, a jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Enjoy the finished LL offering an abundance of space with 2 additional BD, a BA, a family room and an oversized rec room with a gorgeous wetbar. Exterior offers a covered patio
Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…
In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.
The 17-year-old was fishing along the Platte River when he was swept away in the current and drowned, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
The John C. Fremont Days Committee has announced a few schedule changes.
John C. Fremont Days has a lot to offer. Here are just a few options for this weekend.
Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one with folks going out of town to do some camping and boating, or staying home and having cookouts.
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
Kelly Witte remembers the night she and other 4-H’ers went to their leaders’ house for a cookout.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.