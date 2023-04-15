Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Timothy! Hildy Homes' newest 2 story floorplan. Timothy is a little bit modern, a little bit classic and a whole lot to love. He features an open concept main floor, perfect for entertaining. With 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and over 3,700 sq. ft of finished space, as well as, an oversized 4 car garage - he's able to accommodate everyone. And don't worry, he offers all the things you love like quartz countertops, custom built cabinetry, a hidden walk in pantry, a main floor office, huge Pella windows, a primary suite with a soaking tub, large bedrooms and a finished basement with a wetbar! He is conveniently located right across the street from the park on a FLAT lot! A.M.A. - ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE MARCH 31, 2023. ALL PHOTOS OF SIMILAR FINISHES AND LAYOUT.