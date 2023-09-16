Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - This is the one you have been waiting for... Dave Paik Builders presents the Bennett Farmhouse plan which offers 5 spacious bedrooms, oversized living areas, and high-end finishes - all on a walkout lot with no rear neighbors! No detail was overlooked between the HUGE pantry, soft close cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, and so much more. Home is to be completed end of June 2023. Call us today to set up your showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $699,900
