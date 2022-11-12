5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $720,000

Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - Open Sunday 11/13 from 12-2pm. Move-in ready NEW Farmhouse Spruce Ranch built by Kelly Construction! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Fall in love with all the bright natural light and a great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You're sure to be impressed by the open kitchen with a huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all, all the appliances are included! Enjoy the master suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, and heated floor! The massive walkout basement with bar area is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with 2 bedrooms, a full bath, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. While outdoors you can admire the covered deck! All in all, there are high end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! AMA.