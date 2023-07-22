Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet "Sienna", Hildy Homes newest two-story plan. Sienna is move-in-ready and has a grand entry that is sure to make a bold impression. Her main level features an open concept kitchen, large walk-in-panty, great room with fireplace, dining room, living room, office, mudroom, extra closets, and powder bath. She offers 5-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms and a large 4-car garage with over 4,600 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features two master closets, large walk in tiled shower, and soaking tub. Oh, did we forget to mention, Sienna has a finished basement with an open family room, wet-bar, and rec room. A.M.A.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
Nebraska quarterbacks struggled to throw touchdowns under Scott Frost. It's a trend Jeff Sims will try to reverse in 2023.
The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class Tuesday and former Huskers quarterback Taylor Martinez highlights the group of nin…
At about 11:51 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Fremont Police officers responded to a business in the 500 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a…
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.