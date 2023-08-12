Sharon Bain, M: 402-216-7202, sharonbain@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN Sunday August 6th 1-3 PM. Beautiful turnkey, ranch home on premier, south facing flat lot. 1 year young split walkout ranch plan with 5 bed,4 bath, 3 car garage. This home is on a semi private lot that backs to trees. Modern open floor plan w/ kitchen that features 36 inch gas cooktop, custom cabinets & open shelves, soft close drawers, wood range hood, wood floors, shiplap accents, large island w/Quartz counters, large walk-in pantry, coffee bar. Convenient powder room by garage entrance, drop zone area that include lockers. Primary bath has a stand alone tub and walk-in shower & closets. The massive basement features wet bar, a second fireplace, large family room, 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bath. The storage room can be finished for more living space or theater. Covered deck & patio. Security system, window treatments, water softener stay with the home.