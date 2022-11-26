Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - New Farmhouse Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Fall in love with the vaulted ceilings and a great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all, all the appliances are included! Enjoy the master suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, and heated floor! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. While outdoors you can admire the covered deck! All in all, there are high end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! AMA. New construction without the wait, move right in!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $725,000
