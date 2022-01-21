This stunning home has it all! Built by Prairie Homes Omaha, this gorgeous five bedroom, three bathroom ranch delivers tons of upgrades! Located conveniently off 180th & Blondo in popular Elkhorn Public School district. This wonderful home will be move-in ready in February. Schedule your tour today! Agent has equity
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $725,000
