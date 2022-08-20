5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $729,900

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Rare opportunity to own this stunning executive 2 Story located in The Prairies! Immerse yourself in the high end finishes, hardwood flooring, crown molding, vaulted ceilings and canned lighting throughout. Main level offers a formal dining room, large living room, great room and two stone fireplaces. Fall in love with the gorgeous all white custom eat-in kitchen with a large island, Frigidaire appliances, double oven, gas cooktop, built-in Sharp microwave drawer and pantry. Spacious primary BD offers a recessed ceiling, walk-in closet and spa like BA with an oversized walk-in shower, double sinks and jacuzzi tub. Enjoy the Jack n Jill BA and 2nd level laundry with a sink. Finished LL offers a family room, game room, wet bar rough-in for the rec room and plentiful storage. Step outside to your Trex composite deck and enjoy your view of the walking trail, abundance of trees and no backyard neighbors! You will lov