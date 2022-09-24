Jennifer Chinn, M: 402-215-6415, jen@catalystomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jen.chinn - RATES AS LOW AS 3.5% ON THIS HOME! OPEN HOUSE SUN SEPT 25TH 12-2. New Farmhouse Chestnut Ranch built by Kelly Construction! This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Fall in love with the vaulted ceilings and a great room with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up next to. You will love with the open kitchen with a huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all, all the appliances are included! Enjoy the master suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, his/her sinks, and heated floor! The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room, and lots of windows for natural light. While outdoors you can admire the covered deck! All in all, there are high end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! AMA. New construction without the wait, move right in!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation of a deceased person found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south …
No injuries were reported during a structure fire the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Military Avenue and South Broad Street.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deceased male found Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road.
One of Brian Todd’s favorite holidays was the Fourth of July.
Fremont Police officers investigating a shoplifting incident at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 21 at a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street.
Larson is back in the state after spending last spring and summer on the coaching staff at Texas. She resigned her position last month.
Fremont Public Schools and the Dodge County Assessor’s Office are alerting local residents to errors in postcards sent to county residents.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to a residence in the 700 block of North Pierce Street in reference to a disturbance.
The Fremont Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 17 near South Union and Factory streets.
If you’re in Fremont or some area towns this weekend, you might see a parade of old-time tractors heading down the street.