Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - OPEN FRIDAY 7/14 from 5-7PM! NOW COMPLETE!! If you like MODERN this is the home for you! This 5 bedroom ranch, 4 Car Garage, 4 Bath home features an open concept floor plan, finished basement with theatre room, wet bar and tons of storage! Main floor suite has walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks,linen cabinet and soaking tub. Kitchen features WI pantry, 8' long island, custom cabinets, solid surface counters, tile back splash, andunder cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Call today for more information or your privateshowing. AMA