Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - OPEN FRIDAY 7/14 from 5-7PM! NOW COMPLETE!! If you like MODERN this is the home for you! This 5 bedroom ranch, 4 Car Garage, 4 Bath home features an open concept floor plan, finished basement with theatre room, wet bar and tons of storage! Main floor suite has walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks,linen cabinet and soaking tub. Kitchen features WI pantry, 8' long island, custom cabinets, solid surface counters, tile back splash, andunder cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Call today for more information or your privateshowing. AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $739,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Belief from coach Matt Rhule helped Zavier Betts return to Nebraska and pass 21 credit hours this spring to get eligible.
The Fremont Police Department is investigating the death of a person, officials reported Wednesday morning.
A former Fremont police officer has been charged in Dodge County Court with three different misdemeanor offenses related to claims of domestic…
Three of the 5 deputy attorneys in Dodge County have announced their departures from the office.
A 41-year-old Fremont man arrested for child sex abuse allegations denies the claims, police officials reported.